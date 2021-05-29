Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 24.633 manat (0.8 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,216.167 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 17 3,149.88 May 24 3,202.443 May 18 3,176.2 May 25 3,194.23 May 19 3,177.93 May 26 3,240.92 May 20 3,189.52 May 27 3,227.076 May 21 3,190.22 May 28 - Average weekly 3,176.75 Average weekly 3,216.167

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.0793 manat (0.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver reached 47.22 manat, which is by 0.6 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 17 46.9986 May 24 46.9702 May 18 48.3907 May 25 46.9902 May 19 47.706 May 26 47.8691 May 20 47.2076 May 27 47.0495 May 21 47.2048 May 28 - Average weekly 47.502 Average weekly 47.22

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 25.866 manat (1.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,021.65 manat, which is 2.5 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 17 2,094.97 May 24 2,000.73 May 18 2,107.67 May 25 2,005.06 May 19 2,076.84 May 26 2,054.2 May 20 2,040.49 May 27 2,026.596 May 21 2,048.76 May 28 - Average weekly 2,073.746 Average weekly 2,021.65

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan reduced by 89.93 manat (1.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,728.414 manat, which is 3.9 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 17 4,943.82 May 24 4,783.358 May 18 4,950.18 May 25 4,680.51 May 19 4,952.02 May 26 4,756.36 May 20 4,932.72 May 27 4,693.428 May 21 4,825.54 May 28 - Average weekly 4,920.856 Average weekly 4,728.414

---

