Azerbaijan notes growth in precious metals prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on July 29 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank.

Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 15.5805 manat or $9.16 (0.51 percent), amounting to 3,085.8315 manat ($1,815), and an ounce of silver - by 0.64 manat or 37 cents (1.52 percent), amounting to 42.8565 manat ($25.2). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 18.7425 manat or $11.02 (1.04 percent) and amounted to 1,828.6475 manat ($1,075), and per ounce of palladium - by 22.389 manat or $13.19 (0.5 percent), amounting to 4,494.443 manat ($2,643).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold rose by 69.87 manat or $41.1 (2.3 percent), and an ounce of silver - decreased by 1.3147 manat or 77 cents (3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.12 manat or $13.6 (1.2 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 45.696 manat or $26.88 (1 percent).

On annual basis, gold fell in price by 233.3505 manat or $137.2 (7 percent), while silver rose in price by 1.6434 manat or 96 cents (4 percent). Platinum rose in price by 236.5975 manat or $139.1 (14.9 percent), and palladium - by 632.111 manat or $371.8 (16.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 29, 2021 3,085.8315 42.8565 1,828.6475 4,494.443 July 28, 2021 3,070.251 42.2165 1,809.905 4,472.054 June 29, 2021 3,015.9615 44.1712 1,851.7675 4,540.139 July 29, 2020 3,319.182 41.2131 1,592.05 3,862.332 Change in a day: in man. 15.5805 0.64 18.7425 22.389 in % 0.51 1.52 1.04 0.5 Change in a month in man. 69.87 -1.3147 -23.12 -45.696 in % 2.3 -3 -1.2 -1 Change in a year in man. -233.3505 1.6434 236.5975 632.111 in % -7 4 14.9 16.4

