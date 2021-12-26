Iranian currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,539 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.26 Iranian rial on Dec.25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,250 56,297 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,674 45,706 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,604 4,604 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,747 4,743 1 Danish krone DKK 6,392 6,389 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,501 138,774 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,596 23,513 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,723 36,727 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,772 32,776 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,628 28,617 1 South African rand ZAR 2,699 2,622 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,942 3,622 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,332 30,338 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,894 30,936 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,487 48,946 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,955 34,966 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,136 9,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 125,668 125,763 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,012 10,011 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,400 35,400 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,539 47,509 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,698 9,692 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,616 13,682 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,949 2,955 1 Afghan afghani AFN 408 408 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,700 16,676 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,729 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,920 83,955 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,449 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,624 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,646 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,527 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

