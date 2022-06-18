...
Iranian currency rates for June 18

Finance Materials 18 June 2022 09:44
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to June 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,981 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 18

Iranian rial on June 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,243

50,647

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,223

41,907

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,117

4,096

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,190

4,189

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,913

5,869

1 Indian rupee

INR

539

538

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,757

136,604

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,099

20,291

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,074

31,230

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,182

32,384

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,415

26,217

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,620

2,621

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,425

2,431

1 Russian ruble

RUB

740

731

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,057

29,174

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,216

30,154

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,244

45,207

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,628

33,578

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,704

8,699

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,254

6,256

100 Thai baths

THB

119,096

120,102

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,543

9,515

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,447

32,522

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,981

43,631

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,411

9,558

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,338

14,338

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,830

2,844

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,433

12,434

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,722

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,155

78,773

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,788

3,788

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,092 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,252 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,152 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,210 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

