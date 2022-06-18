Iranian currency rates for June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to June 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,981 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 18 Iranian rial on June 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,243 50,647 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,223 41,907 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,117 4,096 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,190 4,189 1 Danish krone DKK 5,913 5,869 1 Indian rupee INR 539 538 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,757 136,604 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,099 20,291 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,074 31,230 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,182 32,384 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,415 26,217 1 South African rand ZAR 2,620 2,621 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,425 2,431 1 Russian ruble RUB 740 731 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,057 29,174 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,216 30,154 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,244 45,207 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,628 33,578 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,704 8,699 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,254 6,256 100 Thai baths THB 119,096 120,102 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,543 9,515 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,447 32,522 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,981 43,631 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,411 9,558 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,338 14,338 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,844 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,433 12,434 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,155 78,773 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,788 3,788 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,092 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,252 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,152 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,210 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials.

