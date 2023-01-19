Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 19

Finance Materials 19 January 2023 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 19

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to January 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,475 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 19

Iranian rial on January 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,937

51,499

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,954

45,579

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,078

4,038

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,255

4,256

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,113

6,095

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,608

137,586

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,292

18,308

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,692

32,767

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,218

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,254

31,392

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,133

26,990

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,465

2,458

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,236

2,235

1 Russian ruble

RUB

607

610

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,876

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,357

29,346

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,865

31,812

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,378

40,376

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,232

32,155

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,813

8,792

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,224

6,201

100 Thai baths

THB

127,626

127,197

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,736

9,694

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,040

33,911

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,475

45,333

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,057

9,044

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,792

15,733

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,778

2,770

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,802

16,792

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,914

76,710

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,113

4,109

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,326 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 427,000-430,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 460,000-463,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more