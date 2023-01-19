Iranian currency rates for January 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to January 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,475 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 19 Iranian rial on January 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,937 51,499 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,954 45,579 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,078 4,038 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,255 4,256 1 Danish krone DKK 6,113 6,095 1 Indian rupee INR 516 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,608 137,586 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,292 18,308 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,692 32,767 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,218 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,254 31,392 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,133 26,990 1 South African rand ZAR 2,465 2,458 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,236 2,235 1 Russian ruble RUB 607 610 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,357 29,346 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,865 31,812 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,378 40,376 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,232 32,155 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,813 8,792 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,224 6,201 100 Thai baths THB 127,626 127,197 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,736 9,694 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,040 33,911 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,475 45,333 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,057 9,044 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,792 15,733 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,778 2,770 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,792 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,914 76,710 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,113 4,109 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,326 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 427,000-430,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 460,000-463,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur