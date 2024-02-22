Second workshop for energy efficiency market assessment within AZTAF program held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Today, a workshop on Energy Efficiency Market Assessment Early Findings for development the National Renovation Program In Buildings Sector was held with the participation of the representatives of Government of Azerbaijan, energy suppliers and utilities, public sector building owners, international financial institutions and donors, Trend reports.

The workshop was organized under the Energy Efficiency and Climate Technical Assistance implemented by the World Bank and financed by European Union (EU) within the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) program.



It was noted that buildings in Azerbaijan account for approximately 55% of energy consumption, this is significantly more than compared to 35% global average. The country has been implementing various initiatives and programs to enhance energy efficiency in the buildings sector, however there is a need for programmatic and extensive approach to reach results on the ground.



Feedback on the key findings of the Draft National Renovation Program Roadmap for the renovation of private (residential and commercial) and public buildings in Azerbaijan, preliminary results of the market assessment of the EE potential in public buildings and results of the capacity needs assessment for the implementation of the National Renovation Program were discussed et the event.

AZTAF is technical assistance program for the Republic of Azerbaijan aiming to provide advisory and analytical support and capacity building to the Government of Azerbaijan in line with the Azerbaijan 2030 National Priorities.