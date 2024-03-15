Expectations for COP29 spell very high - IREA director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Expectations from COP29 are very high, director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA) Francesco La Camera said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during his speech at the panel of the XI Global Baku Forum titled "From Good Words to Good Deeds: What goals can be set for COP29?"

"We have very high expectations for COP29. This event will be a very successful dialogue platform, and what has been discussed will be put into action the next year. Building a traditional power plant is now less expensive. Subsidies should accompany the long-term adoption of new renewable energy sources. These subsidies should be covered by the government. The primary difficulty that we have is infrastructure. This technique is founded on centralization," he stressed.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world and its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security.

At the same time, discussions are on the agenda about the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

