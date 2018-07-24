Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

In January-June 2018, sales of Samsung mobile devices in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.9 percent, Global Stats center said.

As of July 1, 2018, Samsung devices rank first in the mobile devices market of Azerbaijan with a share of 59.1 percent which is by 4.6 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Apple's sales in Azerbaijan decreased by 19 percent in the first half of 2018. As of July 1, 2018, the share of Apple devices in the Azerbaijani market was 10.2 percent, which is 32.4 percent less than in the same period of 2017.

Apple ranks second in the market of mobile devices of Azerbaijan.

The mobile devices of unknown manufacturers (mainly Chinese) ranked third with a market share of almost 4.5 percent. The market share has increased by almost 9.3 percent since the beginning of the year.

Apple is followed by Xiaomi – 4.18 , Nokia – 3.67 percent, Huawei – 3.22 percent, LG – 2.57 percent, Lenovo – 2.5 percent, Alcatel – 1.99 percent, HTC – 1.73 percent, etc.

