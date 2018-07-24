Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down

24 July 2018 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

In January-June 2018, sales of Samsung mobile devices in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.9 percent, Global Stats center said.

As of July 1, 2018, Samsung devices rank first in the mobile devices market of Azerbaijan with a share of 59.1 percent which is by 4.6 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Apple's sales in Azerbaijan decreased by 19 percent in the first half of 2018. As of July 1, 2018, the share of Apple devices in the Azerbaijani market was 10.2 percent, which is 32.4 percent less than in the same period of 2017.

Apple ranks second in the market of mobile devices of Azerbaijan.

The mobile devices of unknown manufacturers (mainly Chinese) ranked third with a market share of almost 4.5 percent. The market share has increased by almost 9.3 percent since the beginning of the year.

Apple is followed by Xiaomi – 4.18 , Nokia – 3.67 percent, Huawei – 3.22 percent, LG – 2.57 percent, Lenovo – 2.5 percent, Alcatel – 1.99 percent, HTC – 1.73 percent, etc.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 21 July 16:49
Azerbaijan’s OTT-operator adapts mobile software to Samsung and LG TVs
ICT 3 July 10:38
Azerbaijan sees rise in YouTube users’ activity
ICT 2 July 09:55
Desktop PC market share down in Azerbaijan
ICT 2 July 09:42
Apple, Samsung settle 7-year-long battle over patent dispute
Business 28 June 03:57
Apple's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 23 June 12:37
Latest
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 09:46
Turkmenistan opens visa center for tourists in Beijing
Turkmenistan 09:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 24
Economy news 09:40
Territorial financial settlement center in Azerbaijan to buy fuel via tender
Tenders 09:35
Russia willing to upgrade Iran’s civil aviation fleet – official
Economy news 09:35
Iran-Canada trade turnover on the rise despite sanctions
Business 09:33
Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film
Economy news 09:30
Deal with Uzbekistan goes sour; GM plant in Russia still up for sale (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:29