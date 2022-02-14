Azerbaijan develops cybersecurity strategy – deputy minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity strategy has been developed, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov said at the presentation of a report on disinformation and hybrid threats against Azerbaijan, prepared by the Azerbaijani Social Research Center, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries
Azerbaijan already has 5 residents in Aghdam Industrial Park and they are launching activities - President Ilham Aliyev
More governments starting to take position of moving away from coal - Head of NGO Forum on ADB (Interview) (VIDEO)
Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA
Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva get acquainted with work done on Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly built military campus in Aghjabadi (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway (PHOTO)