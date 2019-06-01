Azerbaijan's International Bank to purchase generators via tender

1 June 2019 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
Oil&Gas 17:50
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 27-31
Oil&Gas 16:51
Azerbaijan increases tomato exports
Economy 16:51
Azerbaijan increases exports of non-oil products
Economy 16:49
Seasonal measures implemented for ensuring food security in Azerbaijan
Society 16:49
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:09
Latest
STAR refinery to purchase Siberian, Iraqi oil
Oil&Gas 17:56
SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
Oil&Gas 17:50
Turkmenistan getting ready for World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 16:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 27-31
Oil&Gas 16:51
Azerbaijan increases tomato exports
Economy 16:51
Azerbaijan increases exports of non-oil products
Economy 16:49
Seasonal measures implemented for ensuring food security in Azerbaijan
Society 16:49
Ilham Aliyev: Oil and gas produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields will serve Azerbaijani people and state for many years to come
Politics 15:16
President Aliyev: Energy security issues are issues of national security of countries
Politics 15:13