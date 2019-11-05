Tender for construction of buildings for housing, reproduction of dogs opens in Turkmenistan

5 November 2019 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender to purchase lab reagents, medical supplies opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14:58
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to render laboratory testing services
Tenders 14:48
Turkmenistan's State Insurance Organization opens tender to purchase software
Tenders 4 November 16:30
Turkmen ministry extends tender for production non-woven polypropylene fabric
Tenders 4 November 12:48
Turkmengaz State Concern announces tender for gas infrastructure modernization
Tenders 1 November 13:44
Int’l oil consortium in Turkmenistan to buy tires via tender
Tenders 31 October 14:05
Latest
Number of vehicles used in Turkey grows
Turkey 17:26
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy refrigerants
Tenders 17:25
Over 26,000 trucks transport cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan
World 17:21
Azerbaijan beats China to win World Chess Olympiad
Society 17:18
Georgian-German company plans to release new products
Business 17:08
SOCAR to build new sites at Oil Rocks
Oil&Gas 17:08
Georgia signs agreements on patents with European Patent Organization
Georgia 17:06
Azerbaijani gymnasts return with gold medals from Belgium
Society 17:03
Ukraine’s Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau assisting Azerbaijan in training personnel
Business 17:01