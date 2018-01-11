Close to half a million people visit Azerbaijan's cultural, historical reserves

11 January 2018 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

More than 480,000 people visited Azerbaijan's historical and cultural reserves in 2017, the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message Jan. 11.

According to the message, the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve was the most visited one among Azerbaijani citizens and foreign tourists.

Thus, 80,126 people, including 39,561 foreign tourists, visited the reserve in 2017. More than 65,000 tourists visited the reserve in 2016.

Moreover, 30,751 people visited the Ateshgah Temple State Historical Architectural Reserve in 2017, 25 346 of them are foreign tourists, mainly from Russia and Arab countries.

In 2017, 63,574 people also visited the Yanardag Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve, 54,717 of them accounted for foreign tourists from Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and other countries.

In 2017, 77,856 people visited the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, 56,742 people - the ‘Yukhari Bash’ State Historical-Architectural Reserve in Shaki, 40,182 people - the Lahij State Historical and Cultural Reserve (Ismayilli), 25,850 people - the Kish Historical and Architectural Reserve in Shaki and 20,700 people - Zagatala State Reserve.

Meanwhile, 356,000 people visited Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical reserves in 2016 and 486,273 people, including 166,153 foreign citizens, in 2017.

