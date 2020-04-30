Coronavirus significantly affects Uzbek tourism in 1Q2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of foreign citizens who visited Uzbekistan for tourism in the period from January through March 2020 decreased by 12 percent compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports citing the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

The number of tourists who visited Uzbekistan in the period from January through March 2020 amounted to just over 1.2 million people, the report said.

The most tourists came from the CIS countries - 1.1 million people (95.6 percent of the total), and only 53,600 people (4.4 percent) came from non-CIS countries.

The largest flow of foreign citizens in Uzbekistan was observed from the following countries: Kazakhstan - 397,600 people (32.8 percent of the total number of all arrivals), Tajikistan - 332,700 people (27.4 percent), Kyrgyzstan - 298,100 people (24.6 percent), Russia - 64,700 people (5.3 percent), Turkmenistan - 60,600 people (five percent), Azerbaijan - 2,000 people (0.2 percent) and Belarus - 1,200 people (0.1 percent).

Significant tourist flows from non-CIS countries were observed from Turkey - 13,500 (1.1 percent), South Korea - 5,200 (0.4 percent), China - 3,700 (0.3 percent), India - 3,600 (0.3 percent), Japan - 1,300 (0.1 percent) and France - 900 (less than 0.1 percent).

The inflow of tourists from abroad in Uzbekistan significantly declines due to the spread of coronavirus in the world, the report said.

