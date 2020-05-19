PM instructs ambassadors to reintroduce Georgia as tourist-safe country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

"Georgia is a safe destination" is a message that Georgian diplomats should bring to the public in their host countries, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports referring to the press office of the prime minister.

On May 18 Gakharia spoke to Georgian ambassadors in a video conference about the country being an attractive tourist and safe location.

As reported, during the video conference, the conversation focused on Georgia’s new role and place in global investment processes. It was noted that the COVID-19 pandemic put the issue of diversification of production of international companies around the world on the agenda.

"Accordingly, the Georgian ambassadors are instructed to actively work to strengthen Georgia’s image as one of the most favorable countries for doing business, which, besides neighboring countries, has free trade agreements with the major world markets such as the European Union, China and others,” the press office said.

"Tourism has become an important sector of Georgian economy. The country with its history, cuisine, and culture has become well-known in the world. Many people want to visit Georgia", said Gakharia earlier.

He noted that Georgia needs to show the world that the country can host tourists and run the economy effectively.

