Georgian Foreign Ministry: Nearly 7,000 Georgian migrants return to their homeland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia helped 6,747 migrants return to their homeland and provided various assistance to 8,410 citizens around the world, Trend reports citing the press service of the department.

Reportedly, 151 citizens arrived from Tel Aviv to Tbilisi with a special flight.

“As part of the gradual return of Georgian citizens to their homeland, a Tel Aviv-Tbilisi flight was carried out on April 18, as a result of which 151 people arrived in Georgia. A total of 6,747 people returned to Georgia by April 19 with special flights," the ministry said.

The ministry reminds that in order to return to the homeland, a citizen must fill out a special electronic application, the form of which is published on the website of the ministry and diplomatic missions.

On the recommendation of the interagency coordination council, the price of tickets for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens from abroad should not exceed 199 euros.

Tickets appear on sale two days before the scheduled flight on the website of Georgian Airways.

