Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Tel Aviv

Transport 28 May 2020 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Airways will launch charter flights to Amsterdam and Tel Aviv from June 2020, Trend reports with reference to Georgian Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA).

Flights will be carried out by Boeing B737 and Embraer ERJ190 in full compliance with the protocol agreed with the health authorities.

“We will resume our regular flights starting from July 1. All passengers holding tickets for May and June are eligible to rebook their trips to an alternative date for free,” Georgian Airways said earlier.

In accordance with the Georgian government's anti-crisis plan to reopen tourism sector, the opening of air traffic is scheduled for July 1.

The air traffic will be restored gradually. Before that, the aviation authorities and airports will have to carry out certain work. More specifically, it is necessary and mandatory to introduce safety standards, both at border checkpoints and at the airports.

