Iran to launch Tehran-Khaf railway to open soon

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 20

Trend:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has announced that the Tehran-Khaf railway will be put into operation by next month, and it will allow Iran to reach Afghanistan via a rail network, Trend reports via ILNA.

Rouhani pointed out that transportation is one of the most important pillars for development, production and relationship with the world for Iran.

Khaf-Herat railway of 35 km, will connect the Iraqi rail network to Central Asia. Khaf-Herat is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, it connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

Previous reports said the rail networks of Iran and Afghanistan will come on stream in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22-December 20).

Referring to the role of transportation in the development of the tourism industry, Rouhani said that COVID-19 has created certain problems, but sooner or later it will be dealt with it.

"Considering Iran's geopolitical position, transportation has a very important role in international relations,” he said. “Iran plays a very important role in connecting the north to the south of the region and east to west."