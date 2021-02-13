Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10
Chairman of Iran-Syria joint chamber of commerce Keyvan Kashefi said that Bandar Abbas-Latakia shipping line will start work on March 10, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Kashefi said that based on the agreement, the shipping line will regularly transport shipments from Iran to Syria every month.
The first shipment will be transported on March 10, he said adding that the shipping line is also supposed to take journey every 15 days.
