Demand for cargo shipments through South Caucasus to grow - ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The demand for cargo shipments through the South Caucasus will grow in the new realities, head of the transport industry regulation department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Vasif Amiraslanov said, Trend reports.

Amiraslanov made the remark at a conference on “Development prospects of international road shipments in Azerbaijan”.

According to him, the ministry will continue to support TRACECA [Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor project] in the process of simplifying customs procedures and tariff policy.

"Our ministry pays special attention to companies engaged in international cargo shipments. Azerbaijan aims to diversify transport corridors and support state support for transport projects, improvement of normative acts,” the head of the department noted.

“Our country is a participant in international transport projects. Today, work has already been completed on the construction of a railway on the border with Iran. Besides, work is underway to improve the North-South international transport corridor," added Amiraslanov.