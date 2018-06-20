Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20, 2018

Trend:

Kazakh Company "Expo Food" has made the shipment of the first batch of packed cereals worth more than 4.3 million tenge for sale in the hypermarkets network of "Essen Production AG" in Russia's Tatarstan, the press service of "Kazakh Export" reports on June 19.

"While the exact scope of supply is not determined, the company will each time negotiate the volume of deliveries", "Kazakh Export" noted.

"Kazakh Export" provided the "Expo Food" company with insurance support in the form of export credit insurance (deferred payment) under the contract concluded with the Russian buyer "Torgpartner" LLC, a member of the "Essen Production AG" Group of Companies.

"Food Expo" LLP is a subsidiary of "Green Foods" LLP - a national manufacturer specializing in the production of a wide range of food products under the trademarks of Natura Bogata and "Bud Laska".

KazakhExport is engaged in support of the growth of exports of non-raw materials, works and services in the priority sectors of the economy and the formation of the practice of financial, insurance and non-financial assistance to Kazakh enterprises.

