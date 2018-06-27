Kazakhstan stops subsidizing mortgage loans under "Nurly Zher" program

27 June 2018 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Subsidizing of mortgage loans under the "Nurly Zher" program has been suspended in Kazakhstan, the press service of “Mortgage Organization “Kazakhstan Mortgage Company” Joint-Stock Company (KMC) announced June 25.

"In connection with the decision of the government of Kazakhstan and the planned launch by the National Bank of Kazakhstan of the new housing program "7-20-25“Mortgage Organization “Kazakhstan Mortgage Company”, JSC closes the direction of activity entitled as "Increasing the availability of mortgage lending" - subsidizing of interest rates on mortgage housing loans, implemented under the program of housing construction "Nurly Zher"," the company said in a statement.

"MO "KMC" JSC subsidized a part of the interest rate on mortgage loans issued by second-tier banks. During the implementation of the program, 3,566 loans worth 37.2 billion tenge were approved. Of them, 1303 loans amounting to 13.3 billion tenge were approved within seven months of 2017, and 2263 loans amounting to 23.9 billion tenge – were approved within five months of 2018.

In January 2018, the amount of approved loans amounted to about 4 billion tenge, in February – to 3.66 billion tenge, in March – to 3.7 billion tenge, in April – to 4.4 billion tenge, and in May – to 3.8 billion tenge.

Work on subsidies was carried out by "MO "KMC" JSC together with the second-tier banks.

The decision to discontinue the subsidy will apply only to new loans. Under the current agreements, “MO “Kazakhstan Mortgage Company” JSC will continue subsidizing on the terms specified in the contracts.

The subsidizing of mortgage loans under "Nurly Zher" program provided for the final rate of ten percent per annum for borrowers on a mortgage when buying primary housing through second-tier banks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
S&P: willingness of Kazakh government to support state companies declining
Economy news 10:41
S&P expects merger of two Kazakh banks
Economy news 26 June 15:33
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Auction for provision of subsoil use rights held in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 22:12
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company resumes activity after technical malfunction
Kazakhstan 25 June 20:55
Sales of expensive cars up in Kazakhstan
Economy news 25 June 20:54
Ukraine plans to purchase diesel locomotives manufactured in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 16:58
Development Bank of Kazakhstan to reduce reliance on government funding - S&P
Economy news 25 June 16:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 June 14:45
Money supply down in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 12:52
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 25 June 10:33
Russian businessmen to build agricultural machinery plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 June 15:04
Prices on housing to increase in Kazakhstan due to shortage of construction materials
Economy news 23 June 14:56
Farmers in Kazakhstan to be able to insure against risks of default on loans
Economy news 23 June 14:13
Kazakhstan facilitates technical inspection of small vessels
Economy news 23 June 11:29
Azerbaijani MPs: SOCAR must increase transfers to state budget
Economy news 23 June 10:35
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of spare parts for vehicles
Tenders 22 June 18:58