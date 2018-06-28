Inflation in Kazakhstan decreases

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Inflation rate in Kazakhstan was 0.2 percent in May this year and 2.4 percent in January-May, according to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in a message June 28.

“Annual inflation was at 6.2 percent and is within the target corridor of 5-7 percent of the National Bank for 2018,” says the message.

In the structure of inflation, prices in annual terms for non-food products increased by 8.4 percent, for food products and paid services - by 5.1 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

In addition, in May this year, decrease in inflationary expectations of the population was observed, according to the message.

The quantitative estimate of the inflation expected in a year based on the results of the population survey was 6 percent, which is below the actual inflation rate.

