Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund saves 1.5 billion tenge

The Samruk-Kazyna Fund of Kazakhstan has saved about 1.5 billion tenge in five months thanks to the new procurement format, which is aimed at effective management of funds, including the effective management through ensuring the transparency of procurement procedures and expansion of the competitive field of potential partners, the Fund said in a statement July 2.

"Portfolio companies of the Fund have received a benefit due to the high level of competition among representatives of small and medium-sized businesses that participated in the procurement activities by means of request for quotes on the zakup.sk.kz portal. Thus, from the planned 8.2 billion tenge, only 6.7 billion tenge was spent by companies since February of this year," the message said.

The decisive condition for the customer in such procurement activities is the price offered by the participants of the procurement activities in addition to the specification of the goods, work and services.

The procurement activities by the method of request for quotes worth up to 9.6 million tenge are carried out without pre-qualification stage since April of this year. At the same time, the procurement activities within the framework of inter-company cooperation were optimized, because there was no competitive environment and the opportunities for entrepreneurs' participation were narrowed.

The simplification of procurement procedures is implemented by instruction of the Head of Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) Samruk-Kazyna JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov. In particular, the following decisions have been made to ensure transparency and accessibility of electronic procurement: the questionnaire questions of pre-qualification selection of potential suppliers have been reduced more than twice; measures have been taken to clearly regulate the process of passing through pre-qualification, which allowed for reducing the time of their passage by 2.5 times - from 45 to 18 days; the period of implementation of tenders has been halved from 65 to 33 days; and the period of implementation of procurement activities by means of requests for quotes have been optimized by reducing from 21 to 15 days.

The updated e-procurement portal was launched in February 2018. More than 15,000 potential suppliers have been registered in the system since February up to now.

