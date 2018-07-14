Russia lifts restrictions on supplies from Kazakh milk processing plants

14 July 2018 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Russia has abolished temporary restrictions on the supply of dairy products from three Kazakh milk processing plants, the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

“These restrictions were introduced by Russia on June 1, 2018 in connection with suspicion of milk powder re-export from Belarusian dairy plants, in relation to which the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance had already imposed temporary restrictions,” the statement said.

“The Committee for Veterinary Control and Oversight of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry in response to the imposed restrictions urgently sent to the Russian side the information confirming the absence of the alleged re-export of dry Belarusian milk, and also officially confirmed that these three milk processing plants export whole milk and finished dairy products,” the statement noted.

During an official meeting in Moscow, the Kazakh side provided additional information on the traceability of the products of these plants.

“These measures made it possible to remove the temporary restrictions and bring partially idle Kazakh milk processing plants to full production capacity,” the ministry said.

