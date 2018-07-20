Afghanistan interested in imports of several Kazakh products

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Afghan and Kazakh companies discussed the issues of importing Kazakh flour, transformers, pasta and other goods, the press service of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

These issues were discussed during the visit of a trade and economic delegation of the Kazakh business community and Kazakh officials to Afghanistan.

The Kazakh delegation presented food, energy, construction, as well as repair and maintenance service industries in Kabul city.

The trade and economic delegation in Kabul was organized by the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Atameken Scientific-Production Enterprise, the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news