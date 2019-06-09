Voting in snap presidential election wraps up in all regions of Kazakhstan (UPDATED)

Voting in snap presidential election wrapped up in all regions of Kazakhstan at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Voting in five more regions of Kazakhstan, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau came to an end at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.
Earlier it was reported that voting wrapped up in 12 out of 17 regions of the country.
There are 9,968 polling stations in the territory of Kazakhstan.
18:38 (GMT+4) The snap presidential election has wrapped up in 12 regions of Kazakhstan at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on June, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The voting wrapped up in 12 out of 17 regions of the country, that is in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent and in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.
The voting is still underway in five other regions - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau. It will wrap up at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.
It should be noted that there 9 968 polling stations across Kazakhstan.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news