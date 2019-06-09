Voting in snap presidential election wraps up in all regions of Kazakhstan (UPDATED)

Voting in snap presidential election wrapped up in all regions of Kazakhstan at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Voting in five more regions of Kazakhstan, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau came to an end at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Earlier it was reported that voting wrapped up in 12 out of 17 regions of the country.

There are 9,968 polling stations in the territory of Kazakhstan.

