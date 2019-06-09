Voting in snap presidential election wraps up in all regions of Kazakhstan (UPDATED)

9 June 2019 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Voting in snap presidential election wrapped up in all regions of Kazakhstan at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Voting in five more regions of Kazakhstan, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau came to an end at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Earlier it was reported that voting wrapped up in 12 out of 17 regions of the country.

There are 9,968 polling stations in the territory of Kazakhstan.

18:38 (GMT+4) The snap presidential election has wrapped up in 12 regions of Kazakhstan at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on June, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The voting wrapped up in 12 out of 17 regions of the country, that is in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent and in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

The voting is still underway in five other regions - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau. It will wrap up at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

It should be noted that there 9 968 polling stations across Kazakhstan.

