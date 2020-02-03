Pompeo encourages Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo encouraged Kazakhstan’s continued reforms in support of civil society and fundamental freedoms, Trend reports with reference to US Department of State.

Pompeo expressed encouragement within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan on Feb. 2, 2020.

Within the framework of the visit Pompeo met with Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Nur-Sultan.

Pompeo discussed a range of global and regional issues with Nazarbayev and praised the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship begun under Nazarbayev’s leadership.

The Secretary commended Nazarbayev’s legacy of principled leadership on nuclear non-proliferation, highlighting the positive model set by Kazakhstan’s repatriation of its citizens from Syria and Iraq. Pompeo also encouraged Kazakhstan’s continued reforms in support of civil society and fundamental freedoms.

The development of a comprehensive partnership with the United States is one of the main priorities of our country's foreign policy. Political dialogue is being consistently developed at all levels, including the highest one.

At the current stage, the Kazakh-American cooperation is determined by the agreements reached as a result of the official visit of President Nazarbayev to the US, during which the two leaders adopted the Joint Statement “Kazakhstan and United States: An Enhanced Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century."

