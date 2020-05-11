Kazakhstan reports 12 more coronavirus cases on May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Twelve more coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan on May 11, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

New coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karaganda region (5 cases), Mangystau region (1 case), Kyzylorda region (1 case), Aktobe region (2 cases) and Almaty city (3 cases).

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,138 cases. This includes 1,941 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 31 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 1 074 404 3 Almaty city 1 593 418 9 Shymkent city 233 130 5 Akmola region 110 90 4 Aktobe region 174 54 Almaty region 183 70 Atyrau region 302 113 East Kazakhstan region 51 13 1 Zhambyl region 179 84 1 West Kazakhstan region 252 96 Karaganda region 196 96 3 Kostanay region 62 28 1 Kyzylorda region 230 161 Mangystau region 129 16 1 Pavlodar region 154 63 2 North Kazakhstan region 36 29 Turkestan region 180 76 1 TOTAL 5 138 1 941 31

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

