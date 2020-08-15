Kazakhstan confirms 439 new coronavirus cases, total at 102,287

Kazakhstan detected 439 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

29/0 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 52/14 in Almaty, 9/5 in Shymkent, 14/8 in Akmola region, 14/9 in Aktobe region, 17/10 in Almaty region, 17/15 in Atyrau region, 85/25 in East Kazakhstan, 14/6 in Zhambyl region, 26/15 in West Kazakhstan, 39/19 in Karaganda region, 25/3 in Kostanay region, 5/4 in Kyzylorda region, 15/14 in Mangistau region, 35/18 in Pavlodar region, 28/7 in North Kazakhstan, 15/8 in Turkestan region.

As a result the coronavirus tally the countrywide rose to 102,287.