165 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 165 more coronavirus cases, including 54 showing no clinical symptoms of disease, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
14/4 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 26/4 in Almaty, 2/1 in Shymkent, 9/5 in Akmola region, 2/2 in Aktobe region, 2/2 in Almaty region, 9/2 in Atyrau region, 26/4 in East Kazakhstan, 3/1 in Zhambyl region, 10/6 in West Kazakhstan, 19/6 in Karaganda region, 10/0 in Kostanay region, 3/3 in Mangistau region, 7/5 in Pavlodar region, 12/1 in North Kazakhstan, 11/8 in Turkestan region. As a result the country’s coronavirus tally climbed to 105,408.
