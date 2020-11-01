COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 216 more in Kazakhstan

216 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The country has also reported 77 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registered over the past day countrywide.

Since August 1, the disease has affected 37,962, killed 402, while 28,787 have defeated it.