COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 216 more in Kazakhstan
216 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The country has also reported 77 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registered over the past day countrywide.
Since August 1, the disease has affected 37,962, killed 402, while 28,787 have defeated it.
