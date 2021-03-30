EBRD appoints new Managing Director for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Zsuzsanna Hargitai has been appointed new Managing Director, Central Asia for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports citing the EBRD.

In this role, she will oversee the Bank’s operations in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, a vast and diverse region where the EBRD has invested $16.5 billion (€13.7 billion) through almost 890 projects to date.

In her new role, Hargitai, who is currently EBRD Regional Director for the Western Balkans and Head of Serbia, will be based primarily in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, and is expected to assume her new position on May 17, 2021. She will also work from the Bank’s Resident Office in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

As EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia, Hargitai is succeeding André Küüsvek, who was appointed President of the Nordic Investment Bank earlier this year.