Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 6,119 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 516,117 cases were identified in the country, of which 5,244 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,427 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 411,437.
Latest
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW)
State investments and incentive policy can increase tourism potential of Caspian countries - Russian analyst
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO)
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government