Referendum voter turnout passes 67% in Kazakhstan - CEC

According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 20.00 on June 5, 2022, 67,65% of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including: in Akmola region - 73.81%, in Aktobe region - 55.90%, in Almaty region - 72.83%, in Atyrau region - 62.45%, in West Kazakhstan region - 65.49%, in Zhambyl region - 69.59%,in Karaganda region - 77.39%, in Kostanay region - 72.28%, in Kyzylorda region - 75.02 %, in Mangystau region - 59.14%, in Pavlodar region - 75.53%, in North Kazakhstan region - 75.49%, in Turkestan region - 80.66 %, in East Kazakhstan region - 77.49 %, in Nur-Sultan - 57.06 %, in Almaty - 32.25 %, in Shymkent - 72.53 %.

The next operational information will be presented at 22.00.