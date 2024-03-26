Kazakhstan supports farmers with steady diesel fuel prices

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. The cost of diesel fuel in Kazakhstan for farmers for spring field work will remain unchanged, said Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev at a government meeting, Trend reports.

"The cost of diesel fuel for farmers for spring field work will not increase. A program for supplying 340,300 tons of diesel fuel to agricultural growers was approved earlier this year. At the same time, the price in all 20 regions remained unchanged until 2023: 250 tenge (about $0.56) per liter including VAT. This is 15 percent, or 45 tenge (about $0.1) per liter, lower than retail," the minister said.

According to the minister, from February through March, 27,000 tons out of 50,100, or 55 percent, were shipped.

"At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture, in accordance with requests from executive authorities and farmers in individual regions, submitted an application for an additional supply of 35,800 tons of diesel fuel. Taking into account the fact of sampling no more than 55 percent and the remainder from the autumn field work in 2023, the Ministry of Energy together with the Ministry of Agriculture will determine the optimal shipment schedule," Satkaliyev noted.