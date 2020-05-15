Kazakhstan to allocate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan will send food products to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The topic was discussed during a phone call between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

The parties discussed future prospects of Kazakh-Afghan cooperation in political, trade and economic, and humanitarian areas.

Tleuberdi also informed Atmar on Kazakhstan’s decision to provide Afghanistan with humanitarian aid. In turn, Atmar expressed gratitude and noted that the Afghan side appreciates the assistance provided by Kazakhstan’s government.

He also said that Afghanistan is interested in importing grain and products of its processing from Kazakhstan. He further expressed Afghanistan’s interest in strengthening cooperation in the transit, transport and energy sectors, as well as in continuing the educational program offered by Kazakhstan for Afghan citizens.

Earlier this month Kazakhstan has sent humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as part of provided support to countries during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,689 cases. This includes 2,639 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 34 patients who passed away.

