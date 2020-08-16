Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Mademin Karataev told at a briefing today, Trend reports citing Kabar.kg.

“There are plans. We do not yet know the exact amount, but when Russia starts producing it in mass quantities, we are ready to buy it,” he said.

Earlier, Russia reported that it registered the first vaccine against coronavirus.