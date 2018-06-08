Payment terminals resume operation of online wallets in Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Payment terminals have resumed operation of online wallets in Tajikistan, one of the companies owning payment terminals in the country told Asia-Plus media group.

The source in the company said that to resume the work of the wallets, the directors of the companies operating terminals fulfilled a number of conditions of the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The source noted that one of the main conditions of the National Bank was the transparency of the conversion of the replenished account.

"That is, now when replenishing the balance of the online wallet, the client sees the conversion of his currency in dollars and rubles at the rate of the National Bank," the source said.

Another requirement of the NBT is to establish a single commission fee for all wallets.

At the moment, the terminals have decided to set a commission fee of 10 percent of the total amount to be replenished.

During the last four months, it was not possible to replenish the accounts of online wallets through payment terminals in the country: the icons of electronic wallets on the monitors of terminals existed, but the operations were not available.

At the moment, according to the legislation, the terminals operate under banks or micro-credit organizations. Until April, the payment service providers had to obtain a license from the NBT to carry out its activities in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan. The providers who have received such a license are functioning now, and the activity of other providers is considered illegal, said the message from NBT.

According to the adopted law "on payment services and payment systems", the commercial companies that are engaged in acceptance of payments through self-service terminals must conclude agreements with credit institutions and act as a bank’s payment agents.

QIWI, Yandex and Webmoney are popular wallets in Tajikistan. They are mainly used to pay for goods and services over the Internet and transfer money to accounts or bank cards.

