Payment terminals resume operation of online wallets in Tajikistan

8 June 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Payment terminals have resumed operation of online wallets in Tajikistan, one of the companies owning payment terminals in the country told Asia-Plus media group.

The source in the company said that to resume the work of the wallets, the directors of the companies operating terminals fulfilled a number of conditions of the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The source noted that one of the main conditions of the National Bank was the transparency of the conversion of the replenished account.

"That is, now when replenishing the balance of the online wallet, the client sees the conversion of his currency in dollars and rubles at the rate of the National Bank," the source said.

Another requirement of the NBT is to establish a single commission fee for all wallets.

At the moment, the terminals have decided to set a commission fee of 10 percent of the total amount to be replenished.

During the last four months, it was not possible to replenish the accounts of online wallets through payment terminals in the country: the icons of electronic wallets on the monitors of terminals existed, but the operations were not available.

At the moment, according to the legislation, the terminals operate under banks or micro-credit organizations. Until April, the payment service providers had to obtain a license from the NBT to carry out its activities in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan. The providers who have received such a license are functioning now, and the activity of other providers is considered illegal, said the message from NBT.

According to the adopted law "on payment services and payment systems", the commercial companies that are engaged in acceptance of payments through self-service terminals must conclude agreements with credit institutions and act as a bank’s payment agents.

QIWI, Yandex and Webmoney are popular wallets in Tajikistan. They are mainly used to pay for goods and services over the Internet and transfer money to accounts or bank cards.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 6 June 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
China to host next meeting of Tajik, Uzbek presidents
Tajikistan 4 June 11:53
Rahmon to visit Uzbekistan this autumn
Tajikistan 1 June 11:17
CIS Heads of Government Council to meet in Dushanbe
Other News 1 June 10:59
Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan
ICT 1 June 10:05
Payment terminals of Azerbaijan adapted to receive bills of new denomination
ICT 1 June 09:05
Russia, Tajikistan talk over strategic co-op
Tajikistan 31 May 14:35
Tajikistan to host “Water for Sustainable Development” conference
Tajikistan 30 May 20:54
Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost ties
Tajikistan 30 May 12:32
UN Agencies support sustainable peace and development in Tajik-Kyrgyz cross-border areas
Tajikistan 29 May 13:00
Kyrgyzstan supports efforts aimed at stabilizing situation in Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan 28 May 13:36
Russia's PM to pay official visit to Tajikistan
Russia 28 May 11:04
Russian, Iranian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents to visit China
Russia 28 May 09:35
Russia, Tajikistan to mull deepening cooperation in various fields
Tajikistan 26 May 14:06
Tajik-Chinese joint venture to build MPP on Konchoch ore field by 2020
Tajikistan 25 May 15:41
National Bank of Tajikistan to raise its authorized capital 25 times
Tajikistan 25 May 15:29
Import in Uzbekistan exceeds export by 20%
Economy news 24 May 15:14