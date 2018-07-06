Turkmenistan tightens anti-corruption laws

6 July 2018 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The irreconcilable fight against bribery and corruption will be conducted, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said when addressing the participants of the expanded government meeting, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper wrote July 6.

No one is allowed to steal people's money and enrich themselves with illegally appropriated funds, the president said, stressing that the legal acts in the sphere of combating this negative phenomenon will be tightened, and if necessary - the structure of the national security, defense and law enforcement agencies and their staff will be expanded.

The elimination of the facts of theft of public funds is among the main tasks, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, also noting the need to consider the procedure and expediency of holding a pardon campaign.

The Director of the State Service of Turkmenistan for Combating Economic Crimes Maksat Hudaykuliyev delivered a report at the meeting, the message says.

The director of the state service noted that, the facts of use of official powers for personal gain, misappropriation of state property, causing material damage to the state, bribery by a number of heads and employees of institutions of the banking sector, the State Concern "Turkmenkhimiya", ministries of utilities, agriculture and water management, organizations and enterprises subordinated to the hakimlik (municipal administration) of Lebap velayat (region) of Turkmenistan, as well as illegal currency trading by some citizens have been discovered in the course of this work.

Criminal cases have been initiated against each of them, and the investigation activities continue. The damage caused by the guilty persons has been compensated, the illegally acquired property has been confiscated.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan and WTO discuss key issues of cooperation in Geneva
Turkmenistan 15:08
Turkmenistan's GDP significantly grows since beginning of 2018
Economy news 11:56
Wheat harvesting wraps up in Turkmenistan
Economy news 11:52
Turkmenistan develops logistics of gas processing products’ export
Oil&Gas 10:00
New Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Belgium appointed
Turkmenistan 5 July 19:56
Turkmen envoy in Afghanistan appointed
Turkmenistan 5 July 17:35
Latest
Putin, Nazarbayev mull schedule of upcoming contacts
Kazakhstan 18:27
LUKOIL to continue actively investing in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:07
Number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 17:54
Azerbaijan hopes for earliest conclusion of talks on new agreement with EU
Politics 17:53
China tariffs on U.S.-made models to force price hikes for BMW
Economy news 17:46
Saxo Bank: USD teeters at support ahead of US employment report
Economy news 17:34
Azerbaijan prevents large-scale heroin shipment to Europe (PHOTO)
Society 17:29
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 9
Economy news 17:19
Kazakh industrial zone launches environmentally-friendly production
Economy news 17:04