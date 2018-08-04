Turkmenistan celebrates Caspian Sea Day

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution instructing to celebrate Caspian Sea Day on August 12 in the national seaside tourism zone Avaza, national TV channel Altyn Asyr reports.

Within the celebrations, there will be a scientific and practical conference, sports and cultural events, contests among gifted children, dedicated to the picturesque nature of the Caspian Sea.

In accordance with the document, State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan and the Administration of the Balkan Region are instructed to ensure the organization and holding of events in honor of the Caspian Sea Day at an appropriate level.

