Turkmenistan to strengthen measures against coronavirus threat if necessary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The president of Turkmenistan said that the country will introduce restrictive measures if necessary, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" Information Portal.

At the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that since the government has learned about the coronavirus outbreak in China, Turkmenistan has taken all necessary measures to prevent the infection from entering the country.

The president noted that Turkmenistan has stopped the air traffic with infected countries, established sanitary and quarantine supervision. Also, the Turkmen students studying abroad, were brought back home.

Turkmenistan has suspended entry into the country for foreigners and also conducts medical supervision of foreigners who are in the country. The president noted that all measures applied by the country are aimed at preserving the health of citizens.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 69,000. Over 1.2 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 268,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.