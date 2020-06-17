Turkmenistan Airlines extends international flight cancellations due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan Airlines has extended the cancellation of all international flights until July 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.



In particular, according to the decision, flights to Istanbul, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Minsk, Almaty, Frankfurt, Birmingham, Amritsar, Delhi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beijing and Bangkok have been canceled.

The passengers with tickets for these flights can apply for a refund or to rebook their flights after resumption of flights.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines canceled flights until June 20, 2020.



Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has not registered coronavirus infection or suspicion of it.



---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva