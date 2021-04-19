Turkmenistan launches online services for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

The website of the Service for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate and Transactions Related to it under the Ministry of Adalat (Justice) of Turkmenistan has been launched, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

With the launch of the digital platform, work has been established on the exchange in electronic format of information necessary for the state registration of rights to real estate.

Also, an intelligent queue system with an electronic ticket pass was put into operation.

An information and telecommunications network connection has been formed between the Service, its territorial bodies, and other state agencies.

The creation of the official portal of the Service will allow citizens to apply for legal services in an online format.

The Service for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate and Transactions is a state body that performs state administration in the field of state registration of rights to immovable property and transactions related to it.

According to the law of Turkmenistan, the rules of state registration for the following types of real estate objects are established: land plots; buildings, constructions, objects of unfinished construction; residential and non-residential premises; enterprises as property complexes; real estate that is part of a property complex; other types of real estate in cases established by regulatory legal acts of Turkmenistan.

