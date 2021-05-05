Capital of Turkmenistan becomes candidate for inclusion in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, has become a candidate for inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 'Design' category, Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The decision will be announced on the eve of the celebration of the World City Day, which is celebrated on October 31.

The application will be examined by independent experts in the next few months.

As earlier UNESCO told Trend, Cooperation with the UN in general and with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in particular is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

The main goal of Turkmenistan's accession to UNESCO was the task of establishing international cooperation, among other things, in the field of humanities.

"Currently, cooperation between UNESCO and Turkmenistan covers almost all priority areas within the sphere of interests of both sides, which are aimed at achieving the goals and objectives of universal development, including within the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030," UNESCO told Trend.

Turkmenistan became a full member of UNESCO in 1993. At the same time, for the practical implementation of the tasks in this direction, the National Commission for UNESCO was created, which functions to this day.