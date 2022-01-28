Representative body of Kazakhstan's Nur Otan party updated by 55%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

Trend:

The highest representative body of the Kazakhstan's Nur Otan party was updated by 55 percent, Trend reports citing the party.

Out of 389 delegates, 389 people voted for changes in the composition of the Political Council. It included representatives of all regions in proportion to the number of party members.

The representation of women rose to 33.7 percent. The share of young people under 35 increased 6 times, up to 13 percent. The median age dropped by 4 years to 47 years. The number of civil servants has decreased by a third.

The representation of the civil sector has significantly increased in the composition of the Political Council.

Representatives of the education sector has become 2 times more (10%). The share of NGOs and the media more than doubled to 15.2%.