Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss development of trade and economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Ashgabat on April 5, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic ties. In this regard, it stressed the need to increase export-import operations, as well as expand the range and assortment of mutually supplied goods and services.

At the same time, an important role was assigned at the meeting to the joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, which coordinates the activities of relevant structures and monitors the entire range of bilateral contacts.

Noting that the eighth meeting of this Working Group and the Turkmen-Tatarstan Business Forum was held in Ashgabat recently, the parties expressed mutual confidence that the results of these meetings and negotiations will undoubtedly serve to further the comprehensive development of relations between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements and important joint projects implemented in various fields, as well as outlined a number of new areas of long-term successful cooperation, built on a mutually beneficial basis.