Uzbekistan intends to modernize national civil aviation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The Government of Uzbekistan intends to modernize the civil aviation sector, the website of the World Bank (WB) reported Sept. 6.

The World Bank Group and the State Investment Committee of Uzbekistan have signed an agreement aimed at providing advisory services to the Uzbek authorities on modernization of the national civil aviation.

In accordance with the agreement on advisory services with the Government of Uzbekistan, the WB will formulate recommendations for establishing a civil aviation policy and improving several aspects of the sector's operations.

The recommendations will also touch upon the private sector participation in airport infrastructure development and operations.

To carry out this work, WB will be working in close coordination with the national carrier, Uzbekistan Airways, relevant ministries and government agencies, as well as the private sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news