Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 10

Uzbekistan 10 September 2020 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for September 10 in Uzbekistan increased to 44,930, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 42,212 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 366 have died.

At the moment, 2,352 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards, 427 of them are in serious condition, and 224 patients are in critical condition.

From September 5, the activities of public catering facilities, cultural and entertainment facilities (theaters and cinemas only), the activities of attractions in parks, the performance of collective prayers (Friday and Saturday-Sunday religious services) in religious organizations are allowed.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport (buses).

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

