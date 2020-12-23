Uzbekistan to receive vaccine against COVID-19 through global COVAX initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has ordered two million doses of vaccines through the global COVAX initiative, deputy head of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service Nurmat Atabekov told Uzbekistan 24 TV channel, Trend reports citing pordobno.uz.

According to Atabekov, Uzbekistan applied for the membership in COVAX global alliance for vaccines.

“The application was accepted. As soon as a vaccine for coronavirus infection, approved by the World Health Organization, is available, Uzbekistan will receive it one of the first,” he said.

It is tentatively planned that the vaccine, which will be delivered to Uzbekistan through COVAX, will first be used to vaccinate people over the age of 65, as well as medical workers, school teachers, and kindergarten teachers. These categories were chosen because they are at risk.

In addition, the expert noted that in Uzbekistan vaccines against coronavirus produced in China and Russia are in the third clinical phase of trials. A special Ethics Commission was created under the Ministry of Health in order to control this process.

"Specialists who will conduct these tests have already been trained. These are 21 doctors and 21 nurses. Special rooms have also been prepared where clinical trials will take place. Now 5,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine and 100 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered for this purpose," he noted.

Russia will supply Uzbekistan with one million doses of 'Sputnik V' vaccine against COVID-19 for labor migrants leaving for Russia to work. A contract is also expected for the supply of EpiVacCrona, the second Russian vaccine, to Uzbekistan in 2021.

---

