Uzbekistan plans to increase gas production by 4.6 billion cubic meters in 2023

Uzbekistan plans to produce 56.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023, which is 4.6 billion more than in 2022. This was reported at a meeting held by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

In 2022, Uzbekistan produced 51.7 billion cubic meters of gas.

During the meeting, Uzbekneftegaz was instructed to increase natural gas production to 32.8 billion cubic meters this year. For this, the company is implementing 744 geological and technical measures for 5.7 trillion soums.

Uzbekistan also intends to save 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas through the introduction of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency.

Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov instructed the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan to review the issue of importing natural gas and electricity, coal and fuel oil. The ministry was instructed to hold talks with foreign partners.